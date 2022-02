After buying Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg returns with his new project, B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row). Featuring 18 new records and guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Uncle Murda, Nas, The Game, DaBaby, the late Nate Dogg and more. This comes ahead of his Super Bowl LVI halftime performance with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

You can stream B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row) in its entirety below.