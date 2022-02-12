Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 510) “It’s On Sight”

Love is in the air as the guys gear up to discuss their Valentine’s day plans (12:00) and the latest music releases (25:00). Joe and the crew also dissect the recent fight between DaBaby and Dani Leigh’s brother (42:15), rappers being exposed on social media (1:18:10), and Nicki Minaj faces backlash for her collaboration with Tik Tok highlighting Black History Month (1:51:55). Finally, the guys cap things off by covering the NBA trade deadline, NFL Super Bowl picks, and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tai Mistyque – “Toxic” Ice | Baby Money – “Moncler Bubble” (Ft. Babyface Ray & Peezy) Parks | The Musalini & 9th Wonder – “Don Music” (Ft. 38 Spesh) Ish | Madison Ryann Ward – “Mirror”