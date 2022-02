Vince Staples is gearing up to release his highly anticipated new project Ramona Park Broke My Heart. He links up with Mustard for the first single titled “Magic”. Originally featured in the new Beats by Dre commercial featuring Naomi Osaka. Vince says about his new project

“I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind. The mood of it defines the project.”

You can stream “Magic” below.