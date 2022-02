The guys are back, coming straight off the SuperBowl shindig at Rory’s house. They of course have to cover Kanye’s viral antics, and they review his upcoming documentary. They also cover the SuperBowl and its historic halftime show, as well as cover long-awaited new music coming from Nick Cannon. Rory catches us up on the new wave of scammer-flix docs, lets us in on some of his Heaux Tales, and more!