EP Stream: Deante’ Hitchcock – Everyday The 14th

Atlanta’s Deante’ Hitchcock drops off his new EP Everyday the 14th. He had this to say about the project:

“This EP is about not taking relationships, situationships, or whatever you’re in at the moment too seriously. Those times are fun, man, let it be that. It’s not always love, but sometimes it is. Only way to find out is to find out, right? This year a lot of my music is gonna be about finding out.”

Everyday the 14th features four new songs with guest appearances by Bairi, Dende, DaVionne, JaelSpeaks, Chris Patrick, and ELHAE.

You can stream Everyday The 14th in its entirety below.



