Fresh off the release of their project, Stoner’s Night, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J bring out the ladies in their new video “Weak” featuring Big30. Directed by Gabriel Hart. The three show out inside an all-female workout facility. Juicy J runs the spot and reenacts the iconic Omar Epps and Tupac scene from Juice. Big30 kicks it in the back while a female fighter takes to the ring, and Wiz shows off some of his kickingboxing moves with his female martial art students.

Watch the “Weak” video below.