New Music: Grafh & DJ Shay ft. Havoc – Money Calling

Grafh and the late DJ Shay drops a project called Stop Calling Art Content in 2021. Now, Grafh will drop a deluxe edition on February 28th. Here is a new single titled “Money Calling” featuring Havoc. Grafh says about the project

“This is for DJ Shay, and to continue honoring him, we wanted to extend the life of Stop Calling Art Content and drop a deluxe version,. Shay, Benny and I had a few joints we purposely kept in the stash just to release at a later date to keep the energy flowing and now is the time. Havoc was Shay’s favorite producer so we created ‘Money Calling.’ Long live my brother DJ Shay.”

You can stream “Money Calling” below.