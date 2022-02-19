Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 511) “The Glass Ceiling”

In this episode, Joe and the guys return, kicking things off with the Super Bowl and the iconic halftime performance anchored by Dr. Dre (19:35). Next, the crew covers Kanye West’s relationship with the music industry (44:20), this week’s new music releases (1:06:00), and a recap of the Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild Verzuz (1:16:15). Finally, Joe shares his experience with Ice at a trampoline facility (1:33:50), DaBaby being sued by DaniLeigh’s brother (2:05:10), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Sinead Harnett – “Ready Is Always Too Late” Ice | Deante’ Hitchcock – “Neck Up” (Ft. Bairi & Dende) Parks | Curren$y & The Alchemist – “Louis Baggage” (Ft. Babyface Ray) Ish | Janine – “You Deserve It”