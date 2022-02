Conway The Machine drops off the visual for his track “John Woo Flick” featuring Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher. Inspired by Hong Kong legendary film director John Woo. Directed by Langston Sessoms, the three get suited up and kick it at a bar with drinks pouring and a baddie. Off of Conway’s upcoming Shady debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, which drops February 25th.

Watch the “John Woo Flick” video below.