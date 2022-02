Fivio and Kanye West reconnect this time with Alicia Keys for a new record titled “City Of Gods”. Ye throws more shots at his wife Kim Kardashian and throws another another threat at Pete Davidson. Off of Fivio’s upcoming debut album B.I.B.L.E. which is set to drop on March 25th.

You can stream “City Of Gods” below.

***Updated with the official video.***