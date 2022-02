Queen Naija and Big Sean link for the official video to their new collab, “Hate Our Love”. As they flip of Bobby Glenn’s 1976 ballad “Sounds Like A Love Song”. The two speak on the critics of their “relationships”. In the visual, Big Sean rap from a stoop and Queen Naija looks at NYC’s skyline before they reunite in the street during a snowfall.

Watch the “Hate Our Love” video below.