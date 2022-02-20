Mixtape: Conway The Machine – Greetings Earthlings

With his Shady debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes set to drop on February 25th, Conway The Machine drops a surprise mixtape titled Greetings Earthlings. The Machine says about the mixtape:

“I spent my birthday Cooking up a plate for y’all and it’s All star weekend too so I’m in a good mood… here’s Something to hold y’all over until the 25th”

Greetings Earthlings features 14 tracks and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, 2 Chainz and Jae Skeese.

You can stream Greetings Earthlings in its entirety below.