Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 42) “Showtime”





After a brief discussion about Mal’s European roots – ( 00:00:00 ) Rory & Mal discuss the leaked sex tape of Isaiah Rashad , and their opinions on the backlash, as well as their jealousy of how lit his sex life appeared to be. – ( 00:08:29 ) This leads into the boys getting into how they get the group sex popped off, with Rory getting into his glass shower bag – ( 00:12:55) Finally, we ask the tough questions regarding Rory’s infamous tippy-toe stance while recording – , and the color of Mal’s areolas. – ( 00:20:15 ) The guy’s recap their night with Conway and play some unreleased music, and then Rory addresses Mal being a hater over an ex’s boyfriend reveal. –

( 00:23:25 ) They speak on the benefits of side relationships, as well as their nomination for Best Entertainment Podcast at The Ambies . They also discuss hearing-impaired intuition – ( 00:48:00 ), festival pussy – ( 00:59:40 ), Kanye’s new song with Fivio & Alicia Keys – ( 01:03:40 ), + more!