Video: DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ludacris, Migos, & Mary J. Blige NBA All-Star 2022 Performance

DJ Khaled brought out the stars on Saturday for State Farm’s NBA All-Star Saturday Night’s musical entertainment in Cleveland, Ohio. Khaled took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse brought out Lil Baby to perform “Every Chance I Get” for the first time. Followed by Gunna who performed “Pushin P”. Migos came next to perform “We Going Crazy” before Mary J. Blige, performed her Good Morning Gorgeous, track “Amazing”. Lil Wayne also hit the stage to perform “We Takin Over” before Ludacris ended the show with “All I Do Is Win”.

Watch the performance below.