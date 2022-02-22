Music Video: Mahalia – Letter To Ur Ex

Mahalia releases her first single/video of 2022 titled “Letter To Ur Ex”. She had this to say about the record:

“I wrote ‘Letter to ur ex’ the morning after me and my guy had had a really bad argument due to a text that had been sent by his ex partner the night before. I think when everybody begins a new relationship, it’s vital that it feels like a fresh start. Like everything before doesn’t really matter and the next journey begins now with only the two of you. I realized through this experience that isn’t always the case. But, really, I just wanted to tell her how her actions were making me feel. How her gain in closure was my loss in love. And though I am also a woman who has felt all of those feelings before, I wanted to ask her to let him go so that I could hold him close. To close their old door so that I could open our new one.”

Watch the “Letter To Ur Ex” video below.