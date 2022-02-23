Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 512) “Charge It To The Game”

On this episode: Joe and the crew recap the NBA’s All-Star weekend festivities (11:50). They also discuss Kanye West’s documentary “Jeen-Yuhs” (34:45), what qualifies a rapper being a superstar (59:40), and Joe shares his thoughts on mortality (1:40:20). To cap things off, the crew connects with the listeners on the new “Part of The Show” segment (2:01:15) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Emanny – “Belongs To You” Ice | Melii – “Cartier” Parks | Conway The Machine – “Jail Freestyle” Ish | Jeremy Pope – “Worth A Million”