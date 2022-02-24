Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 43) “Stumble Inn”

Back after a calm All-Star weekend in, the guys make fun of the rest of the crew for their wild weekend shenanigans. Mal kicks the episode off with a forced apology to Rory for standing him up (there seems to be a theme here), and Rory recaps the Earl Sweatshirt and Action Bronson show that he attended. Karl gives us a preview of his audition to be one of Earl’s backup dancers, and then they head into a discussion about the history of All-Star weekends, with Rory & Karl recapping their unfortunate experiences at the one in New Orleans. This leads into a conversation putting MacBooks against Dell computers, and they debate which pre-iphone device was the best. They touch on upcoming episodes of Kanye’s doc, and defend former Roc-A-Fella Head of Marketing Chaka Pilgrim from online backlash, and give her flowers. They discuss whether the STEM player is worth the money for what it does, and compare it to the iPod era. They also discuss new music coming (Durk & Kanye), Macy Gray’s national anthem performance, Rory’s impersonation of the mom from Love & Basketball, + more!