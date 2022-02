Almost three years after dropping their debut Mirrorland, EarthGang releases their new album Ghetto Gods. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Musiq Soulchild, J. Cole, Future, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Cee-Lo, Baby Tate, Nick Cannon, and Vynae Vanee.

You can stream Ghetto Gods in its entirety below.