Tyga reunites with Doja Cat on his brand new single titled “Freaky Deaky”. The two previously collaborated on Doja Cat’s “Juicy” in 2019. “Freaky Deaky” is produced by Dr. Luke, Mike Crook, and Ryan Ogren. Tyga and Doja Cat talk about their sexual fantasies on the naughty collab.

Watch the “Freaky Deaky” video below.