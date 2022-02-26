Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 513) “Moment of Clarity”

A ton to cover on this week’s pod, Joe recaps Kanye’s latest listening party (12:35). Next, the crew gives updates on the Tory Lanez and DJ Akademiks (26:10), Joe addresses Slaughterhouse’s breakup (54:30), Summer Walker (1:20:00), Meek Mill’s issue with his producer (1:42:20), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Unreleased Slaughterhouse Song from “Glasshouse” Album Ice | Charlie Wilson – “No Stoppin Us” (Ft. Johnny Gill, Babyface, & K-Ci Hailey) Parks | Conway The Machine – “So Much More” Ish | Russ – “WHAT ARE YALL”