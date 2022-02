KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz are cleaning out their closet on the new single “Vacancy” featuring Blaak Soul. In the clip, the two former Slaughterhouse members reflect on their group’s break up and pack up Slaughterhouse mementos while fans burn their tees. Off KXNG Crooked and Joell Ortiz’s upcoming project, titled, Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse.

Watch the “Vacancy” video below.