Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 44) “P List”

In this episode, Mal attempts to steer Rory, once again, down a dark and horny path, but luckily we are on the brink of war and were able to pivot to darker news and predictions. They send prayers to Ukraine (and us, to be honest), and try to decide which letter of the alphabet the guy’s celebrity falls under. Rory attempts to show the room a dance move literally no one has ever seen before, and then they address the mess that is hip-pop culture right now. They touch on Kanye’sDonda 2 performance, Jus Blaze & MF Doom’s uncanny voice resemblance, practice their bars for each other in their upcoming rap battle, + more.