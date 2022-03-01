New Music: Smoke DZA, Nym Lo & 183rd – Trust Issues

Smoke DZA, Nym Lo and 183rd will be releasing their project Driplomatic Immunity on March 3rd. Here is the first single “Trust Issues”. Produced by 183rd, DZA and Nym Lo speak on disloyalty and false faces in the game. DZA had this to say about the project:

“When I locked in with my brothers (Nym Lo & 18rd) to do this project I wanted to give the world the best representation of what uptown sounds and looks like in just eight songs. We represent of the heart of the hustlers… this is Driplomatic Immunity.”

You can stream “Trust Issues” below.