Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 514) “The Cards You’ve Been Dealt”

Joe and the guys kick things off by speculating The Game’s forthcoming interview with Drink Champs (26:40). The crew also shares stories of times they’ve witnessed or experienced racism (59:45). Joe will not be closed in by Hip Hop’s stereotypes (1:20:35), public disputes with ex-partners online (1:42:50), and the guys connect with listeners during the new segment “Part of the Show” (2:06:20) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks for Episode 514 Joe | PJ Morton – “My Peace” (Ft. JoJo & Mr. Talkbox) Ice | Payroll Giovanni – “Drug Stories” Parks | Jynx716 & Che Noir – “Electrifying” Ish | BayRay – “See Who I Am”