Music Video: Wale – Tiffany Nikes

Wale drops the visuals for his ode to his “Tiffany Nikes”. Directed by Transition Ninja. In the clip, Wale walks the L.A. strip and hits up the Diamond Supply clothing and sneaker shop. Featuring cameos by Nicky Diamonds and Paul Rodriguez.

Off of his latest album, Folarin 2. The clip is released to coincide with his partnership with NTWRK. They will be raffling a pair of the Tiffany Nike SB Dunks for only $1. Join the NTWRK app here and comment with your username by March 6th for a chance to win. Wale will announce the winner on NTWRK’s app live stream on March 7th. Fans can also purchase a limited-edition Diamond Supply x Tiffany Nike SB Dunk Wale pillow that is featured in the video, exclusively on the NTWRK app.

Watch the “Tiffany Nikes” video below.