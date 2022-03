Mal & Rory dive immediately into music, playing snippets of unreleased songs, and letting you know who to check for. They then segue into a potential yoga/weed retreat for the two them, and discuss attire for the festivities. Mal decides he’s too old for double headers, and the guys discuss the different scams from psychics and televangelists. They decide that 8 mile is a classic, discuss the season finale of ‘Euphoria’, things they have coming up, + more!