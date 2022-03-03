Album Stream: The Cool Kids – Before Shit Got Weird

Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish reunite as The Cool Kids for the first of three part episode of albums. This one is titled Before Shit Got Weird. Featuring 21 new records and guest appearances by Larry June, Chance The Rapper, JID, 6LACK, Pac Div, Don Cannon, Guapdad 4000, A-Track, Key!, Nikki Sweets, and more.

The Cool Kids have also announced the release of their solo albums, That’s A Baby Oil Staircase / Chillout aka Episodes 2 & 3 of the triple album on March 21th.

You can stream Before Shit Got Weird in its entirety below.



