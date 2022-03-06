Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 304) w/ The Game

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the one and only, The Game!

Game, kicks it and shares stories about his legendary career. Working with Dr. Dre, his history w/ 50 Cent & G-Unit, Super Bowl rumors and much more!

Los Angeles Confidential also talks about his latest & most controversial song to date, “EAZY” w/ Ye (fka Kanye West).

Game pulled up determined to make this a TOP 5 episode in the history of Drink Champs, with lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!!!!

Wack100, also joins us the conversation!