Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 46) “Clapped Up”

Rory & Mal catch you guys up on their busy work week of hanging with rappers, and try to remember why Daniel Caesar got cancelled. Rory ponders what will happen with Dre’s stems and unreleased music when he passes, while Mal wonders if now would be a good time for Detox to come out. They discuss the upcoming Murder Inc docuseries, and the upcoming Dreamville fest. Rory takes us down STD memory lane, and this leads into a conversation about exploring dating and sexuality in your teens. They also get into the sex trafficking scares going on, upcoming music, the Slaughterhouse split, + more!