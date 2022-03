Vince Staples is preparing to release his highly anticipated new project Ramona Park Broke My Heart in April. He gives fans the video for the first single “Magic”. He had this to say about the project:

“It’s handshakes and hugs when I come around,” Staples says about the track. “I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind. The mood of it defines the project.”

Watch the “Magic” Video below.