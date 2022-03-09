Audio; Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 516) “Sharing Our Truths”

The Batman movie received a ton of praise and criticism; Joe and the guys share their thoughts on the polarizing film (12:45). Next, NFL player Calvin Ridley was suspended a year for betting on games (25:50), asking about her past (41:15), experiencing the “hoe phase” (1:04:30), and Kevin Hart announces a comedy tour with Chris Rock (1:18:30). Lastly, Joe recalls the events over the weekend regarding Slaughterhouse and shares his thoughts on the entire situation (1:39:15) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | KAMAUU – “MANGO” (Ft. Adeline & Masego) Ice | Ryan Blades – “Malice At The Palace” (Ft. Impala) Parks | The Cool Kids – “PICK UP ON LINE 6” Ish | Che Ecru – “2AM”