Audio: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 47) “Animal Thugs”

Back after a weekend of debauchery, Rory comes in and gives the team the run down on his off days. This leads into a discussion on which strip clubs in the US are the best, with Rory & Karl showing us their strip club shooting etiquette. Rory steals a young man’s date from him and is now being hunted, and they address NYC’s mask mandate and vaccination requirements being lifted. They then get into new music, and end the debate about Power vs. Snowfall. They talk about The Game’s anticipated album, as well as other drops they’re waiting for this year. They debate the classic mob movies and put them in a Versus against each other, discuss upcoming Patreon content, + more!