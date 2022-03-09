New Music: Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. & Smoke DZA – Put You On

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA will connect for a collab album titled Full Court Press, which drop on April 8th. Girl Talk has this to say about the project

“[The project is] a culmination of friendships going back ten-plus years and a unique intersection of all of our work. These guys all go back with each other over 10 years, so it was just a great energy in the room. I wanted to have an environment where they could do what they do best; try out a bunch of different ideas and have fun with it. Wiz, K.R.I.T., and DZA all have very different styles. As a fan of each of them, I wanted to capture what it is that draws me to their music. It’s like with my previous albums, I’m trying to take pieces of all my favorite elements and then recontextualize it into something new.”

You can stream the first single, “Put You On” below.