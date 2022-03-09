Video: A Conversation With Nicki Minaj & Joe Budden

Joe is joined by a very special Friend of the Show for this interview: the one and only, Queen’s finest, Nicki Minaj. The two would go over the earliest moments and catch up on the latest journeys in Nicki’s career; from rapping with the best of them to creating her own fashion line, it’s not out of nowhere that Nicki has become the household name that she is. Nicki chops it up with Joe about her writing style, rollouts for her new projects, rap techniques, her outlook on where hip-hop is going and how the industry should be more adequately ran, to embracing motherhood & more!