Album Stream: Lucky Daye – CandyDrip

Grammy-nominated singer Lucky Daye releases his sophomore album CandyDrip. Lucky had this to say about the project:

“[Three] years ago I released my first studio album for me. It was an important turning point in my life. I can never thank you enough but I’m ready for something new. CandyDrip focuses mostly on flavors. and the idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways.”

CandyDrip is produced by longtime collaborator D’Mile. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Lil Durk, Smino, and Chiiild.

You can stream CandyDrip in its entirety below.