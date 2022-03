Benny The Butcher delivers his new album Tana Talk 4. Produced by Alchemist and Daringer, & Beat Butcha. Featuring 12 new and guest appearances by J. Cole, Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn, Boldy James, 38 Spesh, Stove God Cooks and Diddy.

You can stream Tana Talk 4 entirety below.