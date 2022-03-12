Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 517) “Protecting Energy”

The crew kicks things off by acknowledging the maturation of Nicki Minaj and Joe’s friendship after their recent interview (9:30). Next, they dive into the Jussie Smollett sentencing (17:45) and an update on Chris Brown’s alleged allegations (32:30). A ton of highly anticipated music dropped from artists, including Lucky Daye (35:30), Lil Durk (48:10), and Benny the Butcher (54:20). Royce Da 5’9. Joins the podcast to discuss Slaughterhouse (56:50), Ryan Coogler was accused of a bank robbery attempt (1:58:20), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Lucky Daye – “Candy Drip Interlude” & “Fever” Ice | Lil Durk – “No Interviews” Parks | Method Man – “Butterfly Effect” (Ft. RJ Payne) Ish | Denaun – “Never Say”