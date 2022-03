Bun B and producer Cory Mo team for a new collab album titled Mo Trill. Produced entirely by Cory Mo Featuring 11 new songs and guest appearances by Talib Kweli, David Banner, Tobe Nwigwe, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Trae Tha Truth, Z-Ro, Larry June, Le$, Devin The Dude, Benny The Butcher, 2 Chainz, Wale, Cee-Lo Green and more

You can stream Mo Trill in its entirety below.