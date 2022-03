After teaming up for their 2020 project H.A.R.D., Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked link up again. This time for a new project titled The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse. Featuring 13 new tracks and contributions by Blakk Soul, Sly Pyper, and Traxx Sanders.

You can stream The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse in its entirety below.