Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 48) “I Saw Him Trippin…”

The guys are back out in the wild, Wild west, tanning and scamming. They start off this episode discussing acceptable tattoos (Mal gives you “LOYALTY” on the chest vibes, right?), and then revisit the LA Lakers eskimo brothers conversation, this time diving deeper. They recap their recent night out, and bless their videographer with the nickname ‘Kondom Karl’. Rory brings up a throwback example of one of our favorite R&B stars dirty macking, and remember (to their dismay) that they forgot to check in with Wack 100 before they touched Los Angeles soil. They give their opinions on Tik-Tok’s new streaming platform, and what it means for new artists. They also address why the world hates Kim K (this week, anyway), the false allegations against Chris Brown, the WNBA, + more!