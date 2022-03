Fresh off the release of his Tana Talk 4, Benny The Butcher drops the official video for his Diddy-assisted record “10 More Commandments”. Inspired by Biggy’s “10 Crack Commandments”. Directed by Mark “The Wizard” Lee. The visual features Benny walking through Brooklyn and sharing his rules to survive in the drug game.

Watch the “10 More Commandments” video below.