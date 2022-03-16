Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 518) “Feelings Don’t Make Facts”

Joe kicks this episode off by announcing upcoming tour dates for the pod. The crew then dives into Pete Davidson responding to Kanye West in leaked text messages (29:40), reports of 6ix9ine going broke (58:20), and Conway the Machine’s comments on his past contracts (1:09:10). Next, the guys discuss Mase’s latest grievances (1:25:00), an update on the Alex Baldwin case (1:51:15), and the “Part of the Show” segment (2:36:45). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Kia Harper – “Lifetime” Ice | Baby Smoove – “Animal Control” Parks | El Camino & Chase Fetti – “Josh Allen” Ish | Maeta – “Bitch Don’t Be Mad”