New Music: Joyce Wrice & KAYTRANADA – Iced Tea

Preparing to join Lucky Daye on his Candydrip Tour, Joyce Wrice links with producer KAYTRANADA for a new single titled “Iced Tea”. Joyce had this to say about the track.

“It’s been exactly a year since the release of my debut album Overgrown and I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA!. Iced Tea’ is a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground.”

You can stream “Iced Tea” below.