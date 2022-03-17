Music Video: BLXST ft. Zacari – Sometimes

LA up and comer BLXST joins forces with TDE’s Zacari for his new single/video, “Sometimes”. BLXST & Zacari cruise down the highway and hang with a motorcycle gang. BLXST had this to say about the record:

“I’m sure everybody can relate, trying to balance being in the field while making sure home is happy but sometimes it ain’t as pretty as you want it to be.”

Zacari adds

“First time I linked up with BLXST was at this studio house in Malibu and we made this song the first night we met. Working with BLXST was hella easy, it was organic we’re both quick on the mic so it flowed. It was tight working with another young west coast singer, we boutta take over R.I.P. Nate Dogg,”

Watch the “Sometimes” video below.