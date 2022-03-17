Music Video: Saba & Krayzie Bone – Come My Way

Saba continues to push his third solo album Few Good Things with the official video for his Krayzie Bone-assisted single “Come My Way”. Directed by City James. In the visual, Saba vibes in the park and Krayzie Bone joins him on a blacked out set. Saba had this to say about the visual.

“When I think back on first discovering Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as a child, it immediately stood out to me as unique,. I started paying attention and really learning how to rap from listening to them and trying to recite it. It felt honest and completely true to themselves — authentic in a way that doesn’t come around very often and in a way that will be impossible to recreate. Their mix of melody and rhythms that I had never heard is what connected with me in a way that other music just didn’t. It inspired me to be more creative.“

, Watch the “Come My Way” video below.