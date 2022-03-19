Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 519) “With All Due Respect”

Meek Mill is back with another questionable tweet which Joe and the guys discuss (31:10). A ton of new music was released (51:05), Joe shares his recent encounter with Joell Ortiz and Crooked I (1:02:20), Meg thee Stallion’s unfollow spree (1:15:30), discussions on TV and film (1:37:35) & MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tank – “I Deserve” Ice | True Lies – “In Love With The Pain” Parks | Sy Ari Da Kid – “The Good Middle Man” Ish | SIPHO. – “BEADY EYES”