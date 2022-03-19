Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 50) “The Fighting Irish”

The guys are back in their home studio, congratulating Jussie for his jail escape. They determine he should turn his story into a movie, and forbid him from ever using the black power fist again. Rory reminisces on his grandmother’s past, and the team wishes him a Happy Saint Patricks Day, which leads to him giving a quick run down on the holiday’s history, and his fond childhood memories of it. This leads to a conversation about the parades in NY, and Mal insists on having a parade to celebrate heterosexual males. Mal informs the listeners that he sleeps naked and unfortunately, Demaris had to find this out the hard way. They then get into ‘Bad Vegan’ (spoiler alert if you plan on watching), explaining the plot, and again being surprised that white women are easily swindled out of money. Mal reminds y’all he won’t play your beats to Jay, and Demaris and Rory start throwing 2015 dirt on each other’s names. Eventually, they get into new music, giving reviews on Lucky Daye, Durk, Dave East, Slaughterhouse, + more, and Mal addresses the elephant on the couch.