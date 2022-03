Lil Uzi Vert is “Heavy” on Nigo’s brand new single. Produced by AXL Beats, Brandon Finessin, and CuBeatz. Uzi kicks his off the flow referencing living life to the fullest with his cars, jewelry, and of course high-end designer clothes. “Heavy” is the latest single off Nigo’s upcoming I Know Nigo, which drops March 25th.

You can stream “Heavy” below.