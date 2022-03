N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, 2 Chainz!

2 Chainz aka Tity Boi takes some time away from his hit show “Most Expensivest” to have some drinks and smoke some 🌳 with the Champs!

Listen as he shares stories about his journey, creating new music with Lil Wayne and Statik Selektah. 2 Chainz also talks why he left DTP (Disturbing tha Peace) and more!