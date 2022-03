Life has it’s up and downs as Denzel Curry and T-Pain team up for their new collab “Troubles”. Produced by DJ Khalil and Kenny Beats. Curry and T-Pain speak on their struggles to have more success. In the Adrian Villagomez-directed clip, a crippled Curry works various job along with T-Pain. Off of Denzel Curry’s upcoming album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, which drops March 25th.

Watch the “Troubles” video below.